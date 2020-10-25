Safe Haven Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $339,419.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

