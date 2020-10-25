Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.84. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 45,626 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

