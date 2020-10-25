Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

