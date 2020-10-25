SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €138.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €138.32 ($162.73).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €124.90 ($146.94). 1,746,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

