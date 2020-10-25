SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $302.43. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

