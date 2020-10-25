Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €127.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.38 ($126.33).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

