Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.18

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $227.18 and traded as high as $252.74. Science Group shares last traded at $252.74, with a volume of 7,445 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $98.43 million and a PE ratio of -49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Science Group’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

In related news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

