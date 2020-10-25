SCS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.39

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and traded as high as $214.00. SCS Group shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 35,916 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of SCS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of -36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

