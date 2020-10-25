Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

