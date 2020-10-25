Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 140.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 167.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

