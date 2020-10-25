Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SECCF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

SECCF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

