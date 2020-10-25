Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.76

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and traded as high as $56.40. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 301,236 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Raymond James began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shift4 Payments stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.