Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034047 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00303050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.