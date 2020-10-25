Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 326,829 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 101.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

