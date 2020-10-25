Signature Wealth Management Group Has $859,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.