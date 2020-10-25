Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $465,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 365,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.01. The company has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

