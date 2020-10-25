Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $626,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,030,662.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $6,516,985. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 608,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

