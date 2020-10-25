Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSD opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

