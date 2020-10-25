SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic primarily induced a share price depreciation of 42.5% in SkyWest since February. Weakness related to air travel is affecting the company’s bottom line and passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers). Notably, the load factor deteriorated 4950 basis points to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due to shrinkage in air-travel demand, thanks to the prevalent pandemic. In fact, first-half 2020 revenues plunged 26.4% due to dwindling air-travel demand. We expect the company's third-quarter 2020 performance to have been hurt by low revenues as well. However, SkyWest’s liquidity position is impressive. Federal funding under the CARES Act further enhanced its cash position.”

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

