Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9,352.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,144 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,972,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In other Slack Technologies news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,266,476. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

