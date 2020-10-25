Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

