Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

