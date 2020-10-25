Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share.
Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.