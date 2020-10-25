Snowflake Inc.’s (NYSE:SNOW) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Snowflake’s (NYSE:SNOW) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 26th. Snowflake had issued 28,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $3,360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $120.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $265.05 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

