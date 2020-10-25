Societe Generale Reiterates Sell Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

REMYY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

