Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 26th. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

