Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Purchases $149,100.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $149,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

