Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Southern by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Southern by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,561,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,543,000 after purchasing an additional 133,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. 4,395,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

