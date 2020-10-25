Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

SWN stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 507,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,263,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 323,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

