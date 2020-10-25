Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.56.

Get Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) alerts:

TOY opened at C$30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 97.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.43. Spin Master Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.