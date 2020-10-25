Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.69

Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) (LON:SPI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and traded as high as $122.00. Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 3,476,222 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI.L) to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 121.63 ($1.59).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

