Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

