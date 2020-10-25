St. James's Place’s (STJPF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of St. James's Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of St. James's Place from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of St. James's Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James's Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

STJPF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. St. James's Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

