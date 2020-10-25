Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

SBLUY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

