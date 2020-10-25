Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $538.53

Shares of Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.53 and traded as high as $560.00. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $558.10, with a volume of 65,579 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $530.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 499.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

