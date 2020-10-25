Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Steris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.50. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

