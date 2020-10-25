Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $93.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.41.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.