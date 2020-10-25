Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.