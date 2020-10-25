Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.