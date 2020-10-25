Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

