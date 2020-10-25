Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $607,500.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SFIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

