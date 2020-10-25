Stora Enso Oyj Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

