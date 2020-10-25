Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Stryker by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

