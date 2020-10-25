Substratum Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns and Kyber Network. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $674,720.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx, COSS, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

