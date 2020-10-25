Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SPH. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 203.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 356,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 238,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 473.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 426,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

