Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Receives $9.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

