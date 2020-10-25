Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.65. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 47,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

