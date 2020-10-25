Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.