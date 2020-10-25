Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

