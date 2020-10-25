Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 349,249 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.77.

Get Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.