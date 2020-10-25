Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $471,352.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $471,352.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 598,318,985 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Upbit, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.